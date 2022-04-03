Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $84.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 340,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,891. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

