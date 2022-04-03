Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

SELB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

