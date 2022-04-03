SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

