SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

