Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

