SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 839,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,223. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

