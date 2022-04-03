SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SEAS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 839,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

