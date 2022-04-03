Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.