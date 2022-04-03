Seaport Res Ptn Comments on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

