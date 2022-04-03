Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.