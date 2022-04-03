Scotiabank Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$19.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Anaergia stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

