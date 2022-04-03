Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Trading Up 1.1%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 679,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,249,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.