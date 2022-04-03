Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

SDR opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,201.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,445.20. The stock has a market cap of £9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26).

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

