Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.97 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.97 ($1.40). Approximately 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.26. The stock has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.
About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI)
