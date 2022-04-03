Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

