SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $350.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

