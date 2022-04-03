Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

