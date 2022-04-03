Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

