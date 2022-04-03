Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
