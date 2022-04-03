Sangoma Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.13 million.
STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
