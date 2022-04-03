Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $8.68 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $8,727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 937.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after buying an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.