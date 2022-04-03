Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

