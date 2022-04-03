Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

