S4FE (S4F) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,117.00

S4FE (S4F) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,117.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About S4FE

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

