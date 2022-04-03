Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 3%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.83 and last traded at $76.97. Approximately 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 590,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

