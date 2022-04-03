Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,128,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 7.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

