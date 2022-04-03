Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,394 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

FWRD stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.