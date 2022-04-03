Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,572 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Schrödinger worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.59 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

