Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

