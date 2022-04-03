Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.