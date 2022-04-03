Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,683 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

BCS stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

