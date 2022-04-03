Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $149,709.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

