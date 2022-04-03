Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.84).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,785 ($23.38) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,912.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

