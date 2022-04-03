Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 804 ($10.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 838.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 885.31. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

