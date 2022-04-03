Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.68) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,450 ($18.99).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,432.22 ($18.76).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.83). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,496.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,430.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.