Royal Bank of Canada Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.50.

Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

