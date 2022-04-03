Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $28.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

