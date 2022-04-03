Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

