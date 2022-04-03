Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.