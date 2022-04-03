Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $476.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $412.20 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.09.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

