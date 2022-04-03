Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.