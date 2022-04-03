Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

