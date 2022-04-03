Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
