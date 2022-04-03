Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.