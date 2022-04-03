Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

RBLX stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

