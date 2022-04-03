Robert W. Baird Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $175.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

