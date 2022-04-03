RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 7,542,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $234,269,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLX Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RLX Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

