RING X PLATFORM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $1.34 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

