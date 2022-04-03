RH (NYSE:RH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

RH traded down $5.55 on Thursday, reaching $320.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.89 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

