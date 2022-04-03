RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.38% from the company’s current price.
RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.
NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 1 year low of $317.89 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
