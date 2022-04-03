RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.38% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 1 year low of $317.89 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.13.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

