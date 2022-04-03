Reviewing Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spark Networks and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.42% -69.43% -15.11% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.03 -$68.15 million ($6.96) -0.38 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.15 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.64, indicating that its stock price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies beats Spark Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

