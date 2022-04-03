Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.69 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.39 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.48 $52.48 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.67% 1.58% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

